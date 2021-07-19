Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi are ready to become parents again! Yes, the couple is pregnant for the second time and they couldn’t be happier. On Monday, Neha took to her Instagram to share the good news with an adorable family portrait featuring their daughter Mehr. In the picture, all three of them are dressed in classy black attires. While Neha is donning a stunning bodycon dress, Angad looks dapper in a black shirt. Their daughter Mehr is in the middle, adoring her mother’s little baby bump. Her face isn’t visible in the picture as Neha and Angad aren’t comfortable with sharing her pictures on public platforms.

The actress wrote in the caption of the picture, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption.The best one we could think of was Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik. #WaheguruMehrKare.”

Neha Dhupia welcomed her first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, with her husband Angad Bedi on November 18, 2018. The couple tied the knot in May 2018

The couple has been quite careful to not expose their daughter to social media as they don’t want to do anything that she’s not comfortable with.

“I get many requests from fans to see her picture and I feel that everyone wants to see her. She is her own person. She is two right now and maybe when she is five or six years old, she will ask us why we are not putting her picture out. That can be asked to us. We just want to secure her and if in future she is comfortable with having her imagery out, we are no one to question that. Till the time she is okay with it, we would like to protect her,” Angad had told IANS in a previous interview.

On the work front, Neha is seen hosting MTV Roadies and a celebrity talk show called Vogue BFFs. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.