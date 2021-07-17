Pakistan’s progress linked to Balochistan: Buzdar to Sanjrani

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the development of Balochistan will result in the uplift of the entire country.

In a meeting with a delegation of senators led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday, the chief minister that the development of Pakistan is linked to the progress of other provinces along with Punjab. He further stated that Punjab is taking other provinces along in the journey of development like an “elder brother”.

“There are strong ties between the people of Punjab and Balochistan, he said while talking to senators. The delegation of senators included Abdul Qadir, Dilawar Khan, and Sarfraz Bugti. During the meeting, matters regarding mutual interest, overall political situation, and promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion during the meeting.

Sanjrani and the delegation appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting a “people’s friendly budget”. Sanjrani and the delegation lauded the Punjab Chief Minister’s initiative for allocating a separate development package for each district for equitable development and thanked the CM for extending full support and cooperation in the development projects of Balochistan.

Buzdar said the Punjab government will continue to extend all-out support and cooperation for the development of Baluchistan. Buzdar apprised the chairman and the delegation of the government’s initiatives taken for the progress and social development of the province. He also lauded the role of Chairman Sanjrani to run the affairs of the Senate in an efficient manner.

Sanjrani said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took commendable steps to promote inter-provincial harmony as well as to solve the problems of Balochistan’s people. He urged the need of further increasing the coordination between the federation and the provinces for the development of the country.

Lahore’s parking woes:

The Punjab government will launch the Chief Minister’s special programme for solving problems of Lahore and provide the best facilities to its dwellers. Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the chief minister ordered for finalising a comprehensive plan in this regard. He said members of the National and provincial assemblies would also be taken on board.

He ordered for devising a strategy to solve the parking problems in the city. He termed Lahore city the heart of the country and a hub of economic activities. He added its problems should be solved on a priority basis.

Buzdar said that work regarding construction and repair of the city roads should be completed at the earliest besides restoring street lights. Practical steps should be taken after an effective planning to end encroachments and special attention should be paid to traffic management, he said.

The CM ordered a campaign against beggars in the city and make arrangements for lodging the detained beggars at special places set up for them. He also ordered for taking action against elements involved in drug-peddling.

The CM asked for preparing a plan for beautification of the provincial metropolis and ordered expediting work on the project of underground water tank construction. Special measures should be taken to save people from stray dogs, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the development projects had been initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, keeping in view the genuine needs of people. These projects would provide relief to the masses in a real sense, he added.