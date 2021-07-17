Ladi gang leader killed by police in DG Khan



In a search operation against bandits in the Dera Ghazi Khan region on Saturday, Punjab police killed renowned Ladi gang boss Khuda Bakhsh aka Khudi.

According to RPO Faisal Rana, during a search operation conducted by law enforcement authorities within the confines of DG Khan’s Kot Mubarak police station, Khuda Bakhsh and his colleagues opened fire on police.

ڈیرہ غازی خان کےقبائلی علاقےمیں سفاک جرائم میں ملوث لادی گینگ کا سرغنہ آج قانون نافذ کرنے والے اداروں کے آپریشن میں عبرتناک انجام کو پہنچا پنجاب میں کسی بھی قسم کے فتنہ و فساد کی سرکوبی کے لیے ہمارے ادارے مکمل طور پر متحرک ہیں اور عوام کےجان و مال کا تحفظ ہماری اولین ترجیح ہے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) July 17, 2021

During an exchange of fire, Ladi gang commander Khuda Bakhsh and Majeed Jindo, the mastermind of the gang were killed, the RPO told the media.

Infamous Khuda Bukhsh had recently posted a video, in which the hands, ears and nose of a person were shown to be chopped off brutally by the notorious gangster.

The prime minister had ordered the provincial government, the police chief and the rangers top officials to take strict action against the Ladi Gang.

Back in May, the military troops, Punjab Rangers, the police and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had launched the massive operation in DG Khan against bandits.