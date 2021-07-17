Sabeeka Imam calls out nepotism in the entertainment industry

Sabeeka Imam has spoken out on the social media regarding nepotism in the entertainment industry.

The model on tweeted regarding Azaan Sami Khan on Thursday, after he bagged an acting role alongside TV stalwarts Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi without any prior acting experience – the serial is set to air soon on a local channel.

“So it seems like you need zero on screen acting experience and you could also debut with both the AMAZING Yumna and Sajal. Mujhe bhi itni hi achi LUCK chahiye where I don’t have to earn it or prove myself first & it just gets handed to me on a plate!”

So it seems like you need zero onscreen acting experience and you could also debut with both the AMAZING Yumna and Sajal. Mujhe bhi itni hi achi LUCK chahiye where I don’t have to earn it or prove myself first & it just gets handed to me on a plate! 🤣👏🏼 — Sabeeka Imam (@SabeekaImam) July 15, 2021

Sabeeka’s explosive take on Azaan’s debut project drew mixed reactions online, with the majority of people siding with her and a small number supporting Azaan.

Another user disagreed, saying, “I don’t think so, on-screen acting experience is mandatory to star opposite a superstar or amazing artist. Sajal made her acting debut opposite Fahad Mustafa when she had no prior screen experience. Acting is all that is required.”

I don’t think so, on screen acting experience is mandatory to star opposite a superstar or amazing artist. @Iamsajalali was debuted opposite @fahadmustafa26 when she had zero on screen experience but she was good in acting. Only acting is required. There r many more examples — Sam’s Thoughts (@sam5928) July 16, 2021

A user commented; “If he acts bad, he won’t get a project again… But being related to the fraternity definitely gives benefits.”

Sabeeka later posted another tweet talking about the projection of double standards.

Aap log humein bura bhala kahen to woh sab theek hai lekin main as an artist koi opinion doon to main “jealous”? Salman Khan ki baat sach hai… “main karoon to saala character dheela hai” 🙄 #DoubleStandards — Sabeeka Imam (@SabeekaImam) July 16, 2021