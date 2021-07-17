Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, July 17, 2021


Sabeeka Imam calls out nepotism in the entertainment industry

webdesk

Sabeeka Imam has spoken out on the social media regarding nepotism in the entertainment industry. 

The model on tweeted regarding Azaan Sami Khan on Thursday, after he bagged an acting role alongside TV stalwarts Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi without any prior acting experience – the serial is set to air soon on a local channel.

“So it seems like you need zero on screen acting experience and you could also debut with both the AMAZING Yumna and Sajal. Mujhe bhi itni hi achi LUCK chahiye where I don’t have to earn it or prove myself first & it just gets handed to me on a plate!”

Sabeeka’s explosive take on Azaan’s debut project drew mixed reactions online, with the majority of people siding with her and a small number supporting Azaan.

Another user disagreed, saying, “I don’t think so, on-screen acting experience is mandatory to star opposite a superstar or amazing artist. Sajal made her acting debut opposite Fahad Mustafa when she had no prior screen experience. Acting is all that is required.”

A user commented; “If he acts bad, he won’t get a project again… But being related to the fraternity definitely gives benefits.”

Sabeeka later posted another tweet talking about the projection of double standards.

Submit a Comment