Vaccination centres to remain closed on first day of Eid: NCOC



As per government orders, the covid-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

As per sources, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to close vaccination centres on the first day of Eid that will fall on July 21 (Wednesday).

The Covid-19 vaccination centres will open on the second day of Eid. The decision to keep the inoculation centres closed for just one day was made in light of people’s encouraging response to the vaccination drive, they said.

It is noteworthy that the federal government has announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha from July 20 to 22.

The National Command and Operation Centre had recommended the federal government to extend the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. It suggested the government review its decision and announce five-day holidays on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. However, it’s suggestion was turned down.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry clarified that the federal government will not extend Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

“No change in the schedule of Eid-ul-Azha holidays as Prime Minister Imran Khan is not in favor of prolonged holidays,” he added.