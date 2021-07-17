Daily Times

Monday, July 19, 2021


Ayeza Khan appreciates Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Web Desk


Ayeza Khan, on Saturday has appreciated Salman Khan’s birthday post wishing Katrina co-star Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor, taking it to Instagram, shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

Moreover, he shared a mesmerising photo of the actress with the heart touching birthday notes.

Salman Khan wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif.”

The post received 1.4 million hearts within no time.

Ayeza Khan was among the fans of the two Bollywood superstars.

 

