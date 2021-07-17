PPP flays increase in petroleum prices

PPP leader Sherry Rehman has censured the incumbent government and said that when international oil prices have decreased two percent this week the ‘Tabahi Sarkar’ increased petrol prices by a whopping Rs5.40 per litre in the mid of month. In a tweet, “On what basis has the PTI government increased petrol prices? People are already facing skyrocketing inflation, spiralling gas prices and now another petrol bomb,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said, “Tabahi Sarkar has hiked petrol prices by Rs31 per litre in the last three years. Petrol prices will be hiked once again to meet the petroleum levy of Rs620 billion. PTI government vowed for the tsunami of change. In reality, the whole country is facing a tsunami of inflation and countless petrol bombs.”

While itnl oil prices slide down 2% this week #TabahiSarkar hikes petrol prices by a whopping Rs 5.40/l mid month.On what basis has the PTI govt increased petrol prices? People r already facing skyrocketing inflation, spiralling gas prices and now another petrol.