Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get UAE’s Golden Visas

The UAE Golden Visa has been given to Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Malik is an all-rounder who has represented his country in 35 Tests, 287 one-day internationals, and 116 T20 internationals.

Sania, who is credited for putting Indian women’s tennis on the international stage, is now in London for Wimbledon 2021. She reached the second round of the women’s doubles competition and the third round of the mixed doubles competition with tennis partner Rohan Bopanna.

The UAE implemented a new system for long-term residency permits in 2019. These Golden Visas are valid for five or ten years and are renewable automatically.