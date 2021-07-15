Another batch of 1.5 million vaccine doses to reach Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: A consignment carrying 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China will reach Pakistan today.

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carrying the Sinovac vaccine consignment will land at Islamabad International Airport today, according to sources.

1.5 million doses of Sinovac from China’s vaccine maker have been purchased by Pakistan while earlier, Pakistan had received a batch of two million vaccine doses on July 13.

According to sources, the country would receive 15 million doses of various COVID vaccines during the ongoing month. Pakistan has so far received 8.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from various countries in July.

The country has already received two million doses of China’s Sinopharm and four million shots of Sinovac vaccines apart of 2.5 million doses of US-made Moderna vaccine.

100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine purchased by Pakistan will also reach Islamabad in July while the country would also receive a consignment of Astra Zeneca vaccine under the Covax.