Opposition afraid of defeat in AJK elections: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition will support rigging by fleeing from electoral reforms but by E-voting, rigging would be eliminated from elections forever. Moreover, overseas Pakistanis will able to cast votes. “Kamiyab Pakistan” program is a historic project of national development and welfare. Opposition is criticizing the government because of the fear of losing elections in Azad Kashmir, but the people are aware of the real agenda of the opposition. While talking to delegation led by Raza Hayat Hiraj, a central member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others at Governor House , Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the past governments were only paying lip service but practical steps by PTI Government are being taken in every sector to uplift the weaker sections, which is not only providing relief to the people but also creating new opportunities for development and employment in various sectors.













