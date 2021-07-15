Pak-Afghan bilateral trade on decline

The extra-restricted trading policies, border management and continual deterioration of Pak-Afghan ties have deprived Pakistan to get hold of the Afghan market for its merchandise commodities.

The traders are of the view that border management policy has made the Afghan businessmen ill-omened and they have leaned towards other neighboring countries for buying goods.

Former President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)Zahid Shinwari said in spite of the fact that in Pak-Afghan bi-lateral business, Pakistan has a share of 90% while Afghanistan has only 10% part of it, but still the former has not given priority and the policies on the western border have been made on security perspective rather than with the aim to boost business.

He said that in 2012 Pakistan had $2.7 billion worth of trade with Kabul but after the introduction of border management policy, it started reducing and in 2015 it declined to $1.7 billion.

In 2016 it further went down to $1.5 billion he added, and last year it touched a figure of $880 million, the lowest number of the decade.

Chief executive of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Jabir said that beside other hurdles created in the way of businessmen are unfavorable policies circulated by the State Bank for trading with Afghanistan.

He added that currently the State Bank has approved a policy asking the Afghan traders to produce payment in cash dollars while buying in Pakistan.

“Keeping in view the poor law and order condition in Afghanistan, how an Afghan businessman can bring cash dollars with him for merchandise purposes in Pakistan from across the border,” Haji Jabir questioned.