CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday returned from the United States to Karachi after a private visit.

According to a spokesman for the Chief Minister House, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah landed in Karachi after concluding a 10-day visit to the United States for a personal matter.

The Chief Minister left on July 04 for the states and it was reported that he is likely to be joined by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the next few days.

Three days before the return of the CM Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on July 11 departed for a week-long visit to the United States (US).

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit will be one week long where he will be visiting Washington and New York. Moreover, the Pakistan People’s Party chairman will also attend a press conference in the United States and will meet important personalities in the US.

This is not the first time that the chief minister Sindh had gone to the US as recently on June 09, he left for the country on a week-long private visit.

A spokesperson for the CM House at that time said the chief minister departed for the US on a three-day visit and would fly back home on Saturday night.