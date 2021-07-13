Usman Mirza received Rs1.1 mn from victims after filming of video



It was reported on Tuesday that Usman Mirza and his other accomplices have received over Rs1.1 million from the couple after filming them for two and a half hours and assaulting them.

Details of the case were shared by a government lawyer representing the couple in the Islamabad torture case at a session court as the prime suspect Usman Mirza and other accomplices were presented before the juridical magistrate at F-8 Katchery.

A lawyer Hasan Javed appeared before the court saying that he would now be representing the couple in the entire episode after they decided to pursue the case on their own.

The police sought an extension in the physical remand of the suspects after the court was informed that they have previously spent six days in the physical remand.

“Usman Mirza and accomplices have spent six days in remand and police have recovered two mobile phones and a pistol from the prime suspect’s custody,” the government lawyer said.

He went on to say that the complainant couple had also recorded their statements before the magistrate, saying that the suspects had given them Rs1,125,000 after they were filmed for about two and a half hours in an apartment by 12 persons.

“The suspects undressed the girl and touched her inappropriately during the video,” the lawyer said adding that they have added section 375 in the case that could lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

He said that another FIR over recovery of a pistol from the suspect was also registered besides also filing an FIR under section 384 over extortion charges.‎

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident occurred two months back, when Usman Mirza allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

After an outcry on social media over the incident, he and his accomplices were detained by police.