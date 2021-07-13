Minal Khan’s song dedication video goes viral on social media

The famous Pakistani drama actress Minal Khan, on Tuesday, dedicated a song to her fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a video of Minal Khan in which she could be seen singing and grooving over a song that she sings on the request of her fiancé.

Her video with fiancé went viral on social media and has won hearts of millions of her fans worldwide.

According to the details, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin tied up the knots of official engagement last month.

Both the celebrities had announced about the good news through social media handles.