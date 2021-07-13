Government reverses course on Election Bill, plans to tinker it further

The government has made another U-turn, deciding to introduce additional changes to the already passed Election Amendment Bill, 2021.

According to reports on Tuesday, the government was considering additional modifications to its much-hyped Election Amendment Bill, 2021, which has been widely criticised by opposition parties and the Pakistan Election Commission.

According to the sources, the government did not contact the law ministry before passing the measure through the National Assembly. They claimed that Farogh Naseem, the Federal Law Minister, was not consulted on the law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the sources, has instructed the parliamentary affairs ministry to confer with the law minister and constitutional experts on the matter.

They went on to say that a letter had been sent to the law minister, requesting that the legal flaws in the Election Amendment Bill, 2021 be fixed so that it could be in line with democratic ideals.

According to the sources, Law Minister Dr. Naseem has already begun working on it, and a large meeting on the Election Amendment Bill, 2021 would be held after Eidul Azha.