Two NADRA employees arrested by FIA in fake CNIC scandal

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested two more employees of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on charges of issuing fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to national and foreign citizens.

The total number of arrested men in such cases has risen to 13.

The intelligence agency’s anti-human trafficking circle made 10 arrests in two cases related to the fake CNICs scandal. The FIA investigation officer has made two more arrests.

The arrested officials include two assistant directors of NADRA and a superintendent, an agent, six Afghan citizens who were allegedly involved in getting the CNICs. Moreover, the arrested men also include three persons from the same family.

According to the investigators, two brothers, a father, and son as well as a nephew are among the arrested.

Foreigners including Afghani, Bengali, Burmese are among those who got the fake CNICs.