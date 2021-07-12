K-Electric swiftly restores power to Karachi after 1st rain spell

K-Electric (KE) worked proactively to restore power to Karachi following the first rain spell of the 2021 monsoon season.

Power supply to strategic installations including Dhabeji and Gharo pumping stations was restored on priority, while supply to other locations including hospitals and Karachi International Airport continued smoothly. Approximately 80 percent of KE’s distribution network remained operational during the 3 spells of rain faced by the city. KE’s ground teams were also mobilized to rectify localized faults as soon as the rains subsided and clearance was received. Restored areas included but were not limited to Frontier Colony; Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A and Block 17; North Nazimabad Block N, P and Q; Mehran Town Sector 6-F; Liaquatabad No. 6; Clifton Block 4; DHA Phase 2, and others.

At the same time, power supply to some areas was preemptively and temporarily shut down owing to the high prevalence of kundas. The use of illegal means to acquire electricity compromise KE’s infrastructure and creates safety hazards for the residents due to which KE’s teams had to shut down power to prevent the loss of life and property. Similarly, some areas were affected due to accumulated water which also posed a safety risk, requiring a temporary shut down while standing water receded.

Spokesperson KE stated “Our teams were able to gain control of the situation quickly despite the rain showers that hit the city today. KE’s transmission and distribution system remained largely intact ensuring a stable supply of power to Karachi, and our ground teams were active in rectifying localized faults as well. As the Pak Met Department has forecast more rain in the upcoming weeks, we strongly advise citizens to remain safe and take all necessary precautions. Avoid leaving the house if there is standing water and maintain a safe distance from the electricity infrastructure at all times.

“KE urges all the residents to ensure that any use of an illegal connection must be immediately removed, and all such instances be reported so that the precious lives of the citizens of Karachi can be protected.”

Information about restoration efforts was publicly disseminated through KE’s Live Broadcast on its social media pages. Following restoration of power supply to the city, customers were advised to utilize KE’s 24/7 customer care channels including 118 call center, 8119 SMS service, KE Live App, and social media for any queries or complaints.