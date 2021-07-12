Engineers’ inclusion in public policy-making crucial for development

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, Engineer Javed Saleem Qureshi on Monday said that unless engineers are included in the policy making of the country, Pakistan can never achieve true development.

Qureshi expressed this while addressing the gathering in Gujranwala, in connection with the August 8 elections of Pakistan Engineering Council.The event was hosted by Engineer Rana Abbas and Additional XEN GEPCO Engineer Rana Talal Arshid.

During his address , Qureshi said that if the service structure of engineers is restructured then the secretaries of 13 federal ministries can be engineers. He revealed that the Pakistan Engineering Council is building a China-style bank which will become the largest bank in the country within three years.

Engineer Javed Qureshi said that the Pakistan Engineering Council came into existence in 1976, and in 39 years it has raked a cash reserve to the tune of only billion rupees, however just in the last six years the group has increased the cash reserve to ten billion rupees for the Engineering Council.

State-of-the-art towers are being built in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, ghost universities have been abolished to enhance the prestige of engineers, he said, adding that 21,000 engineers are being created in Pakistan every year out of which only 5,000 get jobs.

An internship program has been prepared at a cost of Rs. 1200 million under the auspices of the council in which 10,000 engineers will be given internships. He said that to fund the program Rs. 600 million will be paid by the council while Rs. 600 million will be paid by domestic industries. A bill on the service structure of engineers has also been introduced in the Senate which will be passed by the Senate and the National Assembly soon.

On the occasion, he announced Engineer Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan’s nomination for the candidacy of the chairmanship to General Manager NTDC for the election of Pakistan Engineering Council. Qureshi requested that the entire panel of the Engineers Pakistan should be made successful so that the continuity of our policies is maintained.