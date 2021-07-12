PM stresses restoration and preservation of shrines to boost religious tourism

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday focused on the need for refurbishment and preservation of shrines across the country to increase religious tourism.

Chairing a meeting on the Integrated Development and Management Plan of Data Darbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said shrines are our heritage as renovation and preservation of all such sites is very important to promote religious tourism.

He tasked a comprehensive plan for utilizing government owned lands around shrines for construction of educational institutions and hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting through video link. During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on restoration and conservation of Lahore’s historic as well religious places. PM Imran Khan was informed that a plan had been devised to make Data Darbar the center of education and provide pilgrims with food and