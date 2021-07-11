Refresher course on performance auditing concludes

Refresher course on performance auditing for Assistant Audit officers was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore virtually via Zoom under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan. This course was actively attended by officers across the country.

The core effort was made to enhance the analytical skills to equip the participants with analytical tools & techniques and to enhance their professional knowledge & capabilities in the regime of performance auditing. The contents of the course aimed at developing & enhancing core competencies to address the governance, service delivery & accountability issues in order to strengthen the legislature oversight.

A detailed discussion was made regarding issues faced by auditee and incorporating their view point in final report. In the present challenging environment unless the issues of public service delivery are addressed, the report may not fulfill the demands of stakeholders (Parliament, PAC, public, donor etc.), therefore, efforts were made to train participants to produce comprehensive audit report. The auditor must be well aware about the queries in mind of stake holders and new challenges in auditing.

In this short course Performance Audit report template and segments was well elaborated to the participants. Tools and techniques used for developing of PSR and its Components were shared with the participants. Discussion on Quality Management Framework was also very fruitful.

The training module was well planned & comprehensively covered all the important areas and segments of Performance Auditing. Moreover an effort was made to sharpen analytical skills of participants regarding data handling and data analysis during audit. Application of Social benefits and Costs, Financial and economic analysis, Time value of money, Concept of compounding & Discounting, Net present value & internal rate of return were elaborated in performance auditing and in various sectors such as construction, education, health, road transports, railway transport, water supply project and telecommunication projects. Not only the knowledge and skills were shared with the participants, but they were also allowed to exchange their views and experiences with each other, thus making it an interactive session.