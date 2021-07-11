Turkey bus crash kills 12 people: reports

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting authorities in the prefecture of Van.

Among the dead were 11 migrants and a person who helped organise their illegal transport, the authorities were quoted as saying on Sunday. The injured were taken to hospital and the owner of the bus was detained, they added. Situated near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran, the city of Van is used as a crossing point for migrants on their long journey to reach Europe, with many coming from Afghanistan. In July 2020, a boat carrying up to 60 migrants sank on Lake Van