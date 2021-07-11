Usman Mukhtar to star opposite Mahira and Kubra in his next

Usman Mukhtar to play the leading man opposite Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan in Hum TV’s upcoming drama serial ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay,’ according to his social media post.

This will be the first time the trio will be seen together on the television screen. The drama will be based on Umera Ahmed’s famous novel with the same name and ‘Pray Ke Sadqay’ director Farooq Rind is directing it.

‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’ will be released under Soul Fry Films and MD Production banner and will be aired on HUM TV.

It must be noted here that Mahira will be making comeback on television after five years in this serial. Usman Mukhtar, who is super selective about the projects he signs, was last seen opposite Sarah Khan in 2020 drama serial Sabaat on Hum TV.