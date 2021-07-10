PM Imran will make no compromise on Kashmir cause: Farrukh

Rejecting undue criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir Policy, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said Kashmiris’ hearts beat with Pakistan and they knew that Imran Khan would never compromise on their cause. Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated there would be no talk with India until it restores pre-August 5 status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he told at a press conference here Friday. “There were many pressures on us, even our own local businessmen, who import raw material from India, had a demand for resuming bilateral trade but Prime Minister Imran Khan while keeping in view sacrifices and struggle of Kashmiris, took principal decision that we would not have any talk with India until restoration of the pre-August 5 status,” he added. Farrukh said the Prime Minister had proved himself a true ambassador of Kashmiris by highlighting the Kashmir issue vociferously at every international fora including Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United Nations General Assembly, in meetings with former United States President, Donald Trump and others.













