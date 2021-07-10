Alia Bhatt eyes profession in Hollywood

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has taken a step ahead in the direction of realising her Hollywood desires. She has signed a cope with a world expertise administration company known as William Morris Agency (WME). As per a report in Deadline, the actor has signed the company as she ‘eyes opportunities in the US’. Formed in 1898, William Morris Agency is the longest-running expertise company that manages sports activities, occasions, media and vogue. It additionally managed actor Freida Pinto and in 2019, it was named Agency of the Year on the Billboard Live Music Awards. Alia is at present busy with the shoot of her subsequent movie titled Darlings, which additionally marks her first manufacturing enterprise underneath her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie, additionally starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is alleged to be a narrative of a mother-daughter duo. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. While sharing her nervousness of beginning a brand new undertaking, the actor shared on Instagram, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is.













