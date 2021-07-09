Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, July 09, 2021


,

Zulfi Bukhari sends defamation notice of Rs 1 billion to Rawalpindi commissioner

Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Zulfi Bukhari took Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah, the man who had prepared a report on the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, to a court on Friday when he sent a defamation notice of Rs1 billion to him.

He shared this information with his followers in a tweet.

 

“As promised, I WILL NOT stand& watch lies propagate. I’ve officially taken Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Shah to court for #RingRoadReport where he’ll have to prove: “Why he wrote in the report I ‘augmented’ influence w/o any proof.” Let nation & courts hear reasons behind the allegation!” he wrote.

In the notice, former SAPM says he has told the commissioner that a statement attributed to him in his report has tarnished his image.

The notice asks Gulzar Hussain Shah to submit his reply within 14 days; retract the statement attributed to Zulfi in the report; openly seek apology from him, and also issue a rebuttal of the statement attributed to the plaintiff.

 

Submit a Comment