Thursday, July 08, 2021


Mexico finds 393 more bodies in clandestine graves

AFP

Mexican authorities said Wednesday that 393 bodies were found in clandestine graves in the first half of 2021 as part of the search for thousands missing in the violence-wracked country.

Alejandro Encinas, deputy interior minister responsible for human rights, said 174 clandestine graves were discovered, compared with 297 in the same period of the previous year. “There was a downward trend in the discovery of clandestine graves, which is an optimistic result, although the phenomenon persists,” he told reporters. The decline does not reflect a decrease in efforts to find the 89,488 people reported as missing in Mexico, Encinas said. Discoveries of clandestine graves are common in a country where more than 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

