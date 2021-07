PTI Government put economy in right direction: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the economy had been put in the right direction during the three-year period of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government, which was definitely a landmark achievement. Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, he said the Prime Minister had the vision to ensure economic stability in the country and added the government’s prudent policies had started yielding positive results. Fawad said a significant improvement in the agriculture and textile sector had been registered during the past two years and record production of 4 major crops of wheat, rice,maize, and sugarcane had been witnessed in the country. He said agricultural and industrial sectors had been revived due to the prudent policies of the present government and added both major sectors were adversely affected due to flawed policies of the previous regime. The minister said that the current accounts deficit had been brought down to zero and prices of the daily use items had also witnessed downward trends. He said that the latest good news for the people was the reduced prices of cars under new auto policy and the initiative had been taken keeping in view problems of middle and lower-middle classes.