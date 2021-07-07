Pak-China imports remained top among other countries: SBP

China topped the list of countries from which Pakistan imported different products during the first eleven months of the financial year (2020-21), followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-May (2020-21) were recorded at $11454.962 million against the $8255.990 million during July-May (2019-20), showing an increase of 38.74 percent during the period, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

This was followed by UAE, where Pakistan imported goods worth $6199.069 million against the imports of $5976.483 million last year, showing an increase of 3.72 percent.

Singapore was the third top country from where Pakistan imported goods worth $2769.481 million against the imports of $2148.135 million last year, showing growth of 28.92 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) stood at $2198.657 million against $2039.000 million during last year, showing growth of 7.83 percent while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at $2106.018 million against $1250.810 million last year, showing increase of 68.37 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Kuwait were recorded at $1167.003 million against $984.636 million whereas the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $1094.860 million against $863.411 million last year.

During July-May, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $1183.695 million against $672.884 million whereas the imports from Japan were recorded at $1372.124 million against $972.550 million whereas the imports from Switzerland stood at $1010.711 million against $566.923 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at $1018.080 million against $868.437 million while the imports from Thailand stood at $961.741 million against $657.015 million. Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $1129.656 million during the current fiscal year compared to $1542.071 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at $682.009 million against $629.280 million.