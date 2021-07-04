Nadia Jamil humiliated by the action of British Airways staff

Nadia Jamil, who as of late effectively beat in the wake of engaging the infection for a year, has complained about the British Airways staff subsequent to having an awful encounter post flight. Taking to her Twitter, the Pakistani actor, who’s known to have a tough exterior in the midst of any misery, has shared how she’s never felt so embarrassed, scared and defenseless in her life.

She has asserted the British Airways staff let her dozing in a terminal, notwithstanding realizing that she was on an unflinching wheel seat and couldn’t have conducted herself and her three bags back to Cambridge from Heathrow.

She tweeted, It takes a lot 2 drain positivity out of me. I v never been so intimidated, humiliated & helpless in my life. Your staff left me 2 sleep alone on terminal 5. How did you expect me 2 wheelchair my self & 3 suitcases back 2 cambridge from Heathrow? Kindness counts!”

It takes a lot 2 drain positivity out of me. @British_Airways I v never been so intimidated, humiliated & helpless in my life. Your staff left me 2 sleep alone on terminal 5. How did you expect me 2 wheelchair my self & 3 suitcases back 2 cambridge from Heathrow? Kindness counts! — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

Following this, Nadia shared a video to show her fans how she had indeed been deserted. “My nose is red since I’ve been wailing and crying,” she said. “This is British Airways, that is my baggage, here’s my wheelchair with no wheel, so I can’t push it myself, no chaperon, nobody to help me, they all strolled off, leaving me,” she proceeded.

She also wrote in the tweet, Shocking. I came 2 the airport at 6.30pm. 11pm this is me. Drained, alone. I had informed the staff of my health. Why would they leave me like this? I kept speaking out 4 someone 2 help. Everyone ignored me. After off loading me. At least help me a little. Bad show.”

Shocking @British_Airways I came 2 the airport at 6.30pm. 11pm this is me. Drained, alone. I had informed the staff of my health. Why would they leave me like this? I kept speaking out 4 someone 2 help. Everyone ignored me.After off loading me. At least help me a little. Bad show pic.twitter.com/Lfhe6jYhYE — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 4, 2021

In the remarks of her tweet, entertainer Samina Peerzada additionally got down on the carrier composing, “” Filmmaker Jami likewise ringed in saying, when a client expressed, “I’m so sorry Nadia, what’s wrong with you?” the entertainer reacted saying, “post cancer nerve damage.”