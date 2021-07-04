Shah Rukh Khan wants to star in Alia Bhatt’s production

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan has made it quite clear that he wishes to star in Alia Bhatt’s next production.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to announce that she has started shooting for Darlings, which is her first movie as a producer.

She tweeted a picture of herself getting ready and wrote how she feels, “My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor).I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. I dream all night about.”

“Messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care,” she continued.

The King of Bollywood commented on the post that he wants to act in Alia’s production. He tweeted, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional… Promise!”

The Student of the Year actor responded to SRK’s tweet by saying that, “I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite.”

