Remembering Allan Fakir — the maestro of folk music

Today marks the 21st death anniversary of eminent folk singer Ali Bux aka Allan Fakir, a singer of his own style who touched heights of folk music through his exceptional voice and unique style of singing.

Wearing a crown-like turban on his head whenever Allan appeared on the stage he enthralled the audience with his soul-stirring voice and marvellous dancing skills.

One of the pioneers of folk music in Pakistan, Allan Fakir was born in the village Amari of district Jamshoro in 1932 in a family of Mangarhars. Mangarhar is a tribe of rural Sindh usually affiliated with music and art. Since he inherited music his training of singing and playing musical instruments started in his childhood. The young Allan used to beat drums and sing songs in marriage ceremonies but his thirst for music remained intact and he wanted to achieve something high.

After the tragedy that he faced in the shape of his mother’s death, he moved to Manjhand-a village between Sehwan and Hyderabad district where he remained in the company of renowned folk singers and got himself involved into a deep state of Sufism. He started living at the Shrine of Renowned Sufi Poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai where he used to accompany- Sufi Fakirs who sang poetry of Latif locally called “Wahi ” every evening at his shrine. It was his long stay at the shrine of Shah Latif that persuaded him toward Sufism and folk music and his bond with these two became undetectable since then.

The melodious voice of Allan reached the ears of one of the renowned producers of PTV and he gave him his first break on national television during mid 70 he never looked back since then and went on to represent the culture of Pakistan particularly Sindh across the world. He performed in different parts of the world including the U.K the USA, Germany, and the UAE, and earned exemplary appreciation.

The fusion of Urdu Song Tere Ishq Mein Jo Bhi and Sindhi song Jake Manhyar Manyar sung by Mohammad Ali Sheikhi and Allan Faqeer in 1986 garnered fame from across the country and is still considered masterpieces produced by Pakistan Television during its golden era.

He sang many songs mostly in Sindh Language, his famous songs include Tiri Pawanda-A famous poem of Sheikh Ayaz, Alif Allah, Boli Muhinjhi, and a national Song Itne Bade Jeevan Sagar Me Tum Ne Pakistan Diya Oh Allah. Besides performing on PTV, Radio Pakistan, and in private music concerts he also gave his voice for Sindhi films. His idiosyncratic style of dressing, melodious voice and unique style of Singing by playing Tambura, and eccentric dancing skills gave him a distinct rank in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The Government of Pakistan conferred him with the President Pride of Performance award in recognition of his phenomenal services. Apart from that, he was bestowed with the Shah Latif Award and Shahbaz Qalandar Award in 1992.

The folk maestro passed away on 4 July 2000 following a brief illness leaving behind scores of fans who still get fascinated by his melodious voice. His son Faheem Allan is trying to carry the legacy but is still less known in mainstream music circles.

