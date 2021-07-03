Pakistan to receive 5m doses of Sinovac on July 5

ISLAMABAD: Two million more doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine will be flown in from China on July 5, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

They said the consignment will reach Islamabad on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

The Government of Pakistan purchased the two million shots, the sources said, a plan for the distribution of the vaccine to all federating units have been chalked out.

On Tuesday, three million doses of the Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan on board a PIA flight, PK-6852.

More doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines would be flown in from China this month. The government has purchased as many as 23 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, the sources added.

On Friday, Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US. “The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions.”