No basis, proof of Indian claims of drone flying over high commission: FO



Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday said that Indian claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad had no basis in facts and no proof has yet been shared with Pakistan in this regard.

In response to queries from media regarding the Indian propaganda, the spokesperson said they had seen the Indian MEA’s statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

“These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations,” he remarked.

The spokesperson said curiously, this propaganda campaign by India was also happening at a time when evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of June 23 was increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

“Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions,” Chaudhri added.

The foreign office also condemned the killing of a Kashmiri teenage cricketer who was incessantly tortured before being shot by the Indian forces.

The extra-judicial killing of a 17-year-old innocent Kashmiri Zakir Bashir by the occupation forces took place in Kulgam district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations have become a norm in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris, the FO stated.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said India’s gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

“India must realize that no amount of brutalization can subjugate the Kashmiris nor break their will in their struggle for the right to self-determination. We urge the international community to fulfil its obligation of protecting defenceless Kashmiris against the egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity.”