Covid positivity rate rises above 2% with 1,277 new cases

Pakistan reported 1,277 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, marking the second day in a row with 1,000 or more daily new cases and the third day in a row with a positivity rate above 2%.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 24 people over the course of 24 hours, according to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the majority of deaths reported from Sindh 14, Punjab 6, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4.

During this time, Pakistan conducted 46,941 COVID-19 tests, with 1,277 people testing positive for the virus. As a result, the coronavirus positivity ratio is 2.72%

The country’s total active cases are now at 31,910, with total recoveries at 905,430.

Since the pandemic broke out in the country last year, a total of 959,685 cases have been identified in the country.

So far, 338,387 cases have been reported in Sindh, 346,454 in Punjab, 138,179 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,779 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 27,242 in Balochistan, 6,239 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 20,405 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to a province-by-province breakdown.