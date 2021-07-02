Assassination attempt on PPP AJK president



President Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s convoy was attacked at Khawra Akhariala Prathama in Constituency 5. Chaudhry Latif Akbar survived the attack.

According to the PPP media cell, after the attack, Chaudhry Latif Akbar has directed the party workers to remain peaceful. In his message, Chaudhry Latif Akbar directed the workers to show patience and not be emotional.

He said that after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started his election campaign in Azad Kashmir, the atmosphere was completely in favor of PPP and our political opponents had lost sleep over it.

PPP has always been a popular party of the people of Azad Kashmir and the people have always expressed their confidence in PPP. Meanwhile, PPP Azad Kashmir in-charge of political affairs Faryal Talpur has strongly condemned the attack on Chaudhry Latif Akbar by the opposition and said that the opposition cannot block the path of the PPP with good tactics and that is why they have come to this.