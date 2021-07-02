Commandant Khyber Rifle visits family of Landi Kotal blast victims, offers Condolences

Commandant Khyber Rifle (KR) Col. Rezwa Nazir on Thursday expressed his heart felt grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a shell explosion at a small village of Landi Kotal.

Col Rezwan Nazir flanked by forces personnel visited the house of 5 people who were martyred in the explosion, located in Sadu Khel village of Landi Kotal, and met Shiafiq Khan to express his condolences over the demise of his wife, two children and two other relatives.

He also offered Fatiha for the departed souls.

On the occasion the Commandant KR announced a package for the effected family.

He approved a grant of Rs.0.5 million for the deceased family beside reconstruction work of the house, demolished in shell blast.

The KR high officer assured that they will extend every possible assistance in treatment of five wounded of the blast in addition with monthly ration, which will be granted to the effected family on regular basis.

Col Rizwan Nazir pledged that the elder son of the family, who is a serving Frontier Corp in Mansehra will be transferred to Landi Kotal containment to comfort the effecees. The forces highup assured that disposal of explosives at forces shooting range at Tatara ground will be prohibited to avoid any untoward incident.

It is to be stated here that on Wednesday four children and a woman fell victim to a live shell which exploded, after the children had collected it from the disposal site.