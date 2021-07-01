GB traders’ shops to be sealed if owners unvaccinated by July 10



District administration of Skardu has given a deadline till July 10 for traders to vaccinate. Shops of traders who have not been vaccinated will be sealed after July 10. The administration has warned all traders to vaccinate before the given deadline or else action will be taken.

The District Health Officer Mubashar Hassan stated that coronavirus is a deadly disease and we will do everything possible to prevent it. Despite repeated requests, traders are backing away from getting vaccinated, which is causing major problems. One person’s carelessness can cover the entire area, he added.

The administration has decided to seal the shops for the benefit of the people. The decision will be implemented and traders will have to cooperate to avoid any major risk. Mubashar Hassan also added that there is no danger from corona vaccine, there is no truth in the fact that those who get corona vaccine will not live for more than two years.

“Eid-ul-Adha and Muharram are near. If we participate by vaccinating, we will be able to avoid dangers. Conditions are not favorable with regard to coronavirus. The rising tide can be dangerous. By taking precautionary measures, we can save ourselves and others. The people must cooperate, otherwise the situation may get out of control,” the health official said.