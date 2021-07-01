KP launches e-government mining portal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department has initiated first of its kind e-government mining portal with the objective of facilitating investors by enabling them to use online banking facility for submission of fees, royalties and taxes.

The initiative is a step towards ensuring transparency besides implementation of the official policy of ease of doing business, informed an official of the Mining Department. The system will start operation from July 1, 2021 through which interested businessmen can apply for leases by using an online portal.

The e-government Mining Cadastre Portal will provide facilitation features including access to KP Mineral mining database, easily search out free available areas, procedures taking place under the relevant law during the life cycle of a mineral title. The system will also provide information about initial application for grant of a mineral title, checking overlapping position of the applied area with already granted mineral titles, recording and implementation of decision of Licensing Authority and payment of fees and royalties.