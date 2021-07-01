Govt to allot alternate plots to Karachi anti-encroachment drive affectees

The Sindh government has decided to allot alternate plots to people affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment drive along Karachi’s drains, including Gujjar nullah.

According to details, the provincial government will appoint a commission to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court for the purpose.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has finalised a draft for formation of the commission and sent it to the chief minister for approval.

The commission will allot 80-yard plots to affected people of the anti-encroachment drive along the port city’s Gujjar, Orangi and other nullahs. Apart from them, it would also consider Nasla Tower affectees and other cases. On June 26, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its concern over eviction of people living along Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in Karachi.