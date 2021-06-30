Tiger Shroff reveals the secret behind his jawline

Indian actor Tiger Shroff is not only known for his acting but also for his fitness. The action actor has always kept fans happy with his stunts videos and routines on social media.

Not too long ago, the Baaghi 3 actor held a Q&A session on his Instagram where he answered questions about his fitness, personal life and work. One cheeky fan asked him, “Want a jawline like you. Give some tip.” Tiger answered back with a simple advice, “Chingum kha bhau (eat chewing gum bro).”

Tiger Shroff also reminded his fans that Heropanti 2 will be released soon as he has resumed shooting for the movie from 30th June in Mumbai.