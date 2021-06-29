NCOC expresses satisfaction over Covid vaccine availability

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) expressed satisfaction over the corona vaccine availability in the country on Tuesday.

The development came during an NCOC session with National Coordinator Lt General Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan as the chair.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz Satti attended the session.

The forum discussed the rollout plan for three million Sinovac vaccine doses that were to arrive from China on Tuesday.

“Chairman NDMA briefed on efforts put in for procurement plan of vaccines out of the allotted budget of US$ 1.2 billion,”

Pakistan has currently procured 21.13 million vaccines manufactured by different companies, where 17 million were purchased.

The forum expressed concerns over the rising coronavirus positivity ratio in Gilgit-Baltistan.

They emphasized on the implementation of SOPs with regards to tourism in the Northern areas.

“It was reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective educational institutions,”