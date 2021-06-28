Water shortage cuts power generation, threatens crops

Water shortage in major reservoirs has hit electricity generation in the country and at least three major crops including rice, cotton and sugarcane, officials said on Monday as the federal government reduced around ten percent water supply to the provinces.

“We are left with only eight to ten days of water in our dams, and if the temperature doesn’t improve in northern areas, especially Skardu, a crisis-like situation may emerge in a couple of weeks,” Mohammed Khalid Idrees Rana, director of operations at the Indus River System Authority (Irsa), said on Monday.

He said that Irsa has reduced water supply from five to ten percent to provinces from Monday, and if the water inflow doesn’t improve in a week, this will be reduced further. He said that water shortages are bound to hit rice, sugarcane, cotton crops and orchards severely. He said that both major water reservoirs, Mangla and Tarbela dams, are about to hit dead level due to reduced water inflows from the northern areas where low temperatures are resulting in the slow melting of snow and glaciers.