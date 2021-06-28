Damjanovic becomes Asian Champions League’s record scorer

DOHA: Dejan Damjanovic made history as the all-time highest scorer in the history of the Asian Champions League on Sunday but his spectacular accomplishment went in vain as Cerezo Osaka rallied from a goal down to beat Kitchee 2-1. The 39-year-old forward, who played for top Chinese and South Korean sides before signing for Hong Kong’s leading club this season, struck in the 38th minute against Cerezo Osaka to record his 38th goal in the tournament, beating the previous record held by South Korean Lee Gong-gook. Damjanovic had equalled Lee’s mark of 37 goals when he scored for Kitchee in their opening Group J match against Thailand’s Port FC on Thursday, helping his side grab three points with a 2-0 victory.













