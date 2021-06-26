APHC condemns Indian gimmicks to mislead world about Kashmir dispute

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated that Kashmir is a dispute recognized by United Nations through the resolutions of its Security Council and it must be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by allowing them to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC at an extraordinary meeting of its Majlis Shura held at its Head office in Srinagar with Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in the chair discussed at length the prevailing critical situation of IIOJK and the ongoing resistance moment.

The meeting categorically rejected all political gimmicks, including sham elections propounded by India to hoodwink the international community on one hand, and to lure its political stooges belonging to the occupied territory on the other. The APHC maintained that the Kashmir dispute is not a matter of power sharing or of any other out of box solution, but an issue of freedom of the Kashmiri people from India. “The people of Kashmir fully support their freedom struggle for which they have rendered precious sacrifices in terms of blood, honour and material property,” it added.

The meeting maintained that the APHC represents the popular voice of the freedom loving people of Kashmir so it is committed to lead the ongoing freedom moment to its logical conclusion despite the policy of repression and suppression adopted by India. It strongly condemned the use of brute force and prolonging of worst military siege imposed since 5th August 2019 by the Indian fascist regime to fulfill its nefarious designs of changing the Muslim majority character of the occupied territory.