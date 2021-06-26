Vice Chancellor Prof. Kanwal Ameen’s father passed away

Muhammad Amin, the father of Home Economics University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen and grandfather of singer-actor Ali Zafar, has passed away on Saturday at the age of 81. Mr. Amin served as Deputy Military Estate Officer and Deputy Chief Officer, Lands, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. Lahore. He left behind a widow, one daughter and two sons. His namaz-e-janaza was offered at Bahar Shah Graveyard, Saddar Town, Lahore. In a tweet, Ali Zafar said “my Nana, Mohammad Amin, who I was very close to & has always been my idol since childhood- a self-made man, who taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, compassion and care for others passed away today.” Ali Zafar requested his fans to pray for grandfather’s soul, saying that “his life can’t be summed up in a few lines.” The vice chancellors of different public sector universities also expressed condolences on the sad demise of Prof. Kanwal’s father and payed to the Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the deceased family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.













