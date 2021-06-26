Rehman Baba Express collides with tanker, causing three bogies to derail

SANGHAR: A accident between a Rehman Baba Express train and a tanker outside Khuda Abad railway gate in Sindh’s Tando Adam Khan injured the driver and assistant driver.

The engine ploughed into a tanker that was allegedly halted on the railway track after experiencing a technical issue, causing three bogies of the passenger train to derrail.

It was apparently an liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker carrying ‘highly-inflammable’ substance, however, it is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

In the horrible train accident, the locomotive was badly damaged while three bogies derailed, however, the collision has luckily caused no casualties.

The tanker has overturned with the powerful hit of the locomotive when Rehman Baba Express train was heading towards Punjab from Karachi.

Some eyewitnesses told the media that the opened railway gate was the cause of a collision between train and tanker.

Rescue teams and railway officials have immediately rushed to the site. Restoration work for the railway track was commenced by the concerned officials on the accident site.

On June 21, a freight train had crushed two children to death while injured two others in a tragic accident in Sukkur. Police had said that four children were grazing their cattle near Mando Dero railway station when the accident happened.

Earlier in the month, over 63 passengers had lost their lives and nearly 100 left wounded after two passenger trains, Sir Syed Express and Millat Express collided between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki on June 7.

The accident had occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment. As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.