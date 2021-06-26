Government making efforts to promote renewable energy: Akhtar Malik

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr.Akhtar Malik performed the groundbreaking of the solar plant of 2 KW at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and inaugurated UAF retrofitting project worth Rs 71.99 million under which 7,466 energy-efficient fans and 20,723 LED lights were installed and replaced by conventional inefficient alliances. It will save Rs 35 million annually.

He was flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Cultural & Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Minister for CMIT Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Parliamentarians Shakeel Shahid and Mian Waris Aziz (MPA), Ashraf Sohna former provincial minister and others attended.

Punjab Minister said that only renewable energy is a viable solution to meet the demands of electricity and also help combat the challenges of climate change. He said that in southern Punjab, 24000 basic health units had been converted to solar energy. He said that they had completed solar energy in 1100 schools.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote renewable energies including solar, biomass, biogas, wind, etc. He said that they had mapped out a plan to install two megawatts of the solar panel in the public sector 42 universities of the province. He said that the government has started working on converting waste into energy in nine municipal corporations of the province.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that the University of Agriculture is right on track with the motto of “Clean and Green Campus’ ‘. UAF is focusing on energy savings and shifting on renewables to cut down its dependency on the main grid. In this regard, UAF is working on various projects in collaboration with Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA), Energy Department, Govt. of Punjab such as retrofitting of inefficient electric electrical appliances with efficient appliances and solarization of UAF campus on ESCO Model retrofitting project.

Earlier Punjab Minister for Energy Dr.Akhtar Malik also performed the groundbreaking of 925 KWP Solarization and Retrofitting at District HeadQuarters Hospital. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were also present. Punjab Minister also prayed fateha for the deceased father of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. Minister for Energy also visited Tehsil Samundri for the groundbreaking of Solarization of Basic Health Unit. Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad was also with him.