Bilawal urges Kashmiris to vote for PPP in next general elections

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Kashmiris to vote for the Pakistan People’s Party in the next general elections if they want to solve their concerns.

On Friday, Bilawal spoke at a rally in Dhan Gali, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, as part of his election campaign.

On July 25, general elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be conducted. From Dhan Gali, Bilawal launched the PPP’s electoral campaign. In the valley, he was greeted with a resounding welcome.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, the PPP chairman, was present. His next rally will take place in Dhadhial, where he will speak to a crowd at Qasar Younis.

According to Bilawal, Kashmiris have traditionally voted for the PPP. He claimed that the people of Kashmir were putting up with Imran Khan’s failing government. He advised people to vote for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) if they wanted to get out of the dilemma.

Bilawal hoped that the PPP will first form a government in Kashmir, and subsequently form a government in Pakistan.