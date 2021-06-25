PIA announces Sialkot to Skardu flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate flights from Sialkot to Skardu. This decision is being taken to boost tourism in the country.

Previously PIA had been operating flights to Skardu from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. The national airline’s flights will begin from July 3.

PIA has announced a 50 percent discount on the shipment of cherries from the region, charging Rs.150 per kilo instead of Rs.300. Discounts have also been announced on cherry cargo.

PIA also launched its Air Safari flights on Saturday to boost tourism. The first flight took 91 tourists including foreign nationals from 13 countries from Islamabad International Airport.

The Minister for Power Hammad Azhar went along with the tourists in the Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s mountain ranges like K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak. The flight landed in Skardu.