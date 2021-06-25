Sindh Assembly approves budget for FY 2021-22 amid opposition’s protest

KARACHI: Despite the uproar from the opposition, the Sindh Assembly approved the provincial budget from fiscal year 2020-21 on Friday.

The Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the house where he asked the opposition members to make speeches. This was denied by them and they started raising slogans.

Given the environment of the house, the Speaker had to suspend all the speeches and give the house to the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

After the speech the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 was approved by the assembly, whilst the opposition raised their cry against it.

The house was adjourned till Monday.

On June 15 the Chief Minister of Sindh who is also the Finance Minister presented the budget for the province for fiscal year 2021-22.

The total outlay of the budget is estimated at Rs. 1.477 trillion, with a considerable increase of 19.1% from the previous year.

The total receipts of the province for fiscal year 2021-22 are estimated at Rs. 1.452 trillion against Rs. 1.22 trillion for CFY, showing an increase of 19 percent.